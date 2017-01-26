Three arrested over fatal shooting of...

Three arrested over fatal shooting of Benjamin Johnson

Three arrested over fatal shooting of a father-of-four whose horrified family watched his death live on A&E police reality TV show Three suspects have been arrested over the murder of a father of four after he was shot dead on a live reality TV program as his horrified family watched from home. Police arrested husband and wife Sherman Green Jr., 30, and Porchia Green, 25, as well as 28-year-old Roosevelt Durham Jr. on Wednesday in relation to the fatal shooting.

