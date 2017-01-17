Thousands of women rally at SC State House against Trump
Thousands of women were at South Carolina's State House to protest President Donald Trump and what they say are attacks on the rights of women on Saturday. The Stand Up Rally in Columbia was in solidarity with Saturday's Women's March on Washington.
