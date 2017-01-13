The Troublesome Brothers McMaster: An...

The Troublesome Brothers McMaster: An Update

As South Carolina lieutenant governor Henry McMaster prepares to ascend to the governor's office of the Palmetto State, one of his troublesome brothers is being reinstated as a practicing attorney. McMaster's brother, Frank McMaster , was arrested in February 2014 for illegally tampering with a vehicle, discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol and disorderly conduct.

