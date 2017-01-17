The Latest: Detroit bicyclists mark M...

The Latest: Detroit bicyclists mark MLK Day holiday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. As civil rights leaders and activists gather Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at sites across the country to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the slain civil rights leader's daughter Bernice King is encouraging Americans to fight for his vision of love and justice "no matter who is in the White House."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) 27 min Love of God 1,969
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) 20 hr Aiken Newsfeed 80
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 30 treetop 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 treetop 4
News Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08) Dec 24 Lynn Czarny of Ma... 9
parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12) Dec '16 Nightmare 20
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,487 • Total comments across all topics: 278,000,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC