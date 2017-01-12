The Latest: Deputy who tossed student wants to work again
The lawyer for a South Carolina deputy fired after being videotaped tossing a South Carolina high school student sitting in her desk says the officer wants to work in law enforcement again. Attorney Scott Hayes says deputy Ben Fields felt vindicated when federal prosecutors announced Friday that they would not charge him with civil rights violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|9 hr
|LAWEST100
|1,961
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|Nightmare
|20
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC