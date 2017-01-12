The judge and the county officials - ...

The judge and the county officials - 6:00 am updated:

The Union Times Judge John C. Hayes III poses for a picture with the Union County officials he swore-in to office on Jan. 3. Those sworn-in during the ceremony which was held in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse included Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson, District 3 Union County Councilman David Sinclair, District 2 Union County Councilman Ralph Tucker, District 5 Union County Councilman Tommie Hill, and District 6 Union County Councilwoman Kacie Petrie. Not pictured is Union County Sheriff David Taylor who was also sworn-in by Hayes.

