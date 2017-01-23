'State of Crisis': Support grows for fix to crumbling state roads
The Department of Transportation says South Carolina roads are crumbling in a "state of crisis," and that a funding gap keeps the department from making necessary repairs. In the SC Alliance to Fix Our Roads' annual meeting on Monday, transportation staff and lawmakers discussed solutions.
