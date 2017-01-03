Special City Election is Jan. 3

Former councilman Daniel Rickenmann and businesswoman Jessica Lathren are vying to fill an unexpired term in Columbia City Council's District 4. The Jan. 3 special election will determine who will serve the terms that lasts until the end of 2017. The special District 4 race became necessary after the September death of Councilwoman Leona Plaugh, who had long battled a rare form of cancer.

