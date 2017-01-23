South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his wife resigns
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|53 min
|Alonzo
|2,047
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|TruthBeTold
|83
|South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ...
|11 hr
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jan 16
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC