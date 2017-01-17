Smith Shakes Up Committee That Will Consider Richland Recreation Commission Hopefuls
Recently elected Richland County Legislative Delegation Chairman James Smith is shaking up the committee that oversees applications for various county boards - including the embattled Richland County Recreation Commission - and has stocked the committee with legislators who were heavily in favor of dismissing previous Recreation Commission board members. Smith, who was elected in January to a two-year term as the delegation's chairman, has appointed the Application Review Committee, which will be responsible for examining applications for various boards for which the delegation makes recommendations or appointments.
