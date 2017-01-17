Sheriff: 'Graffiti bandit' arrested, spray-painted 40+ buildings
The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a man accused of tagging more than 40 buildings in Columbia. Sheriff Leon Lott says that Jonathan Brown, 28, was charged with six counts of vandalism and malicious injury to property following his arrest by the Midlands Gang Task Force on Thursday.
