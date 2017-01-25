She Recorded Her Classmate's Arrest, Then Got Arrested, Too
Niya Kenny had just intended to document what she feared could be a bad situation. But when she encouraged her classmates at Spring Valley High School in Columbia, S.C., to join her in recording a student's violent arrest by a school police officer in 2015, she never suspected the videos would spread across the internet and ignite fierce debate about school discipline and law enforcement .
