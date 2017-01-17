SC lawmakers propose seat belts on school buses
A proposal to require seat belts on South Carolina school buses was presented to lawmakers in the education and public works committee in Columbia on Tuesday. Clary told WBTV he was in the process of writing legislation in 2016 around the time of a deadly school bus crash in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
