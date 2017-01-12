S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley: From Bamberg to the United Nations
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, right, with Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, left, raises her fists to celebrate the recent Clemson football national championship while delivering the state of the state address at the state Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford/AP Then-South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and Gov.-elect Nikki Haley make their way down the steps of the South Carolina Statehouse during Haley's inauguration ceremony in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2011. File/Brett Flashnick/AP Then-South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and Gov.-elect Nikki Haley make their way down the steps of the South Carolina Statehouse during Haley's inauguration ceremony in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|14 hr
|Alonzo
|1,967
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|Nightmare
|20
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC