Rosso to Host Truffle-Hazelnut Wine Dinner
Rosso hosts some pretty fancy wine dinners, but the one scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 15, is even fancier than usual, as it's devoted to truffles and hazelnuts and features a guest chef all the way from Italy. Although it's not until next week, you'll want to make reservations early, which is why we're mentioning it this week.
