Riverbanks Zoo's Satch Krantz Retiring
Satch Krantz, just one of two leaders ever at Columbia's Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, will retire after 44 years at South Carolina's top tourist attraction. Krantz will leave on June 30. The Columbia native started as the zoo's animal hospital supervisor in 1973 and was promoted as the zoo's director three years later.
Read more at Free Times.
