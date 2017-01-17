Riverbanks Zoo's Satch Krantz Retiring

Riverbanks Zoo's Satch Krantz Retiring

Read more: Free Times

Satch Krantz, just one of two leaders ever at Columbia's Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, will retire after 44 years at South Carolina's top tourist attraction. Krantz will leave on June 30. The Columbia native started as the zoo's animal hospital supervisor in 1973 and was promoted as the zoo's director three years later.

