Rick Reames' New Gig

Former S.C. Department of Revenue director Rick Reames - who led the state's tax agency in the aftermath of the infamous #SCHacking scandal - has been hired by his old law firm. Reames will practice tax and business law in the Columbia, S.C. offices of Nexsen-Pruet , one of the Palmetto State's most prominent and politically-influential law firms.

