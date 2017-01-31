Rick Reames' New Gig
Former S.C. Department of Revenue director Rick Reames - who led the state's tax agency in the aftermath of the infamous #SCHacking scandal - has been hired by his old law firm. Reames will practice tax and business law in the Columbia, S.C. offices of Nexsen-Pruet , one of the Palmetto State's most prominent and politically-influential law firms.
