Republican Congress denies D.C. representative a vote. Again.
Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat from the District of Columbia, right, speaks during a House Highways and Transit Subcommittee roundtable discussion in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 6, 2016. Norton, the District's non-voting delegate to the House, wants to be granted a vote on precedural matters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|Alonzo
|1,734
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|Nightmare
|20
|Lexington Poker Ring: Where "The Tape" Came From (Aug '12)
|Dec 14
|jamall
|98
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC