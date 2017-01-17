Religious Liberty Bombshell Dropped On SC Court Races
South Carolina's leading social conservative organization is weighing in on a race for the Palmetto State's second-highest court - but its views could ultimately shape who becomes the next S.C. Supreme Court justice. This week, researchers with Palmetto Family published a memo offering the group's views on S.C. court of appeals candidate Blake Hewitt .
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|16 hr
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|Mon
|Alonzo
|1,968
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|Nightmare
|20
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC