Religious Liberty Bombshell Dropped O...

Religious Liberty Bombshell Dropped On SC Court Races

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: FITSNews

South Carolina's leading social conservative organization is weighing in on a race for the Palmetto State's second-highest court - but its views could ultimately shape who becomes the next S.C. Supreme Court justice. This week, researchers with Palmetto Family published a memo offering the group's views on S.C. court of appeals candidate Blake Hewitt .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) 16 hr Aiken Newsfeed 80
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) Mon Alonzo 1,968
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 30 treetop 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 treetop 4
News Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08) Dec 24 Lynn Czarny of Ma... 9
parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12) Dec '16 Nightmare 20
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,735 • Total comments across all topics: 277,995,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC