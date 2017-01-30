RCSD arrests man accused of 2 apartment burglaries
After breaking into two Columbia apartments on the same morning, a man was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Bruce Davis, 48, was arrested on Jan. 20 after Sheriff Leon Lott says he broke into two apartments on the 7600 block of Hunt Club Road.
