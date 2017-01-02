Rare full solar eclipse will move across US in 2017
COLUMBIA, SC - On Monday, August 21, 2017, the contiguous United States will experience its first full solar eclipse since 1979. At 2:41 p.m., total darkness will set in and the temperature outside will plunge.
