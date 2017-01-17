Race for Congress to block D.C. assisted-suicide law

Congress took its first step toward blocking D.C.'s doctor-prescribed suicide law on Thursday, but the action will need the support of both houses of Congress and the president. "America must be a nation that supports and cherishes human life, no matter the age, ethnicity or health of that life," Sen. James Lankford stated Jan. 12 after introducing a resolution in the Senate that opposes D.C.'s "Death With Dignity Act of 2015."

