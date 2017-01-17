Problems arise in West Columbia City Council meeting
What are the most important issues facing West Columbia? City Councilman Trevor Bedell asked if some areas of West Columbia need stop signs to curtail speeding? That was just one of the questions on Jan. 12 during a work session for city council. Jeff Shacker, a S.C. Municipal Association field services manager, moderated the gathering at City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lexington County Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|Love of God
|2,002
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jan 16
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|Nightmare
|20
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC