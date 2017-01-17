Police: Teen struck, killed after jumping from stolen SUV
Authorities say an 18-year-old man has been killed after he jumped from a stolen SUV was it was still moving and was then run over by the driverless vehicle. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release that Djon McDaniel died at the hospital several hours after he was struck Thursday.
