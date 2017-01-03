new Author of DC death with dignity bill says Congress should a stay out of ita
The author of a recently-passed D.C. law that would give terminally ill patients the option of ending their lives with the help of doctors is speaking out after a member of Congress said he would work to stop the bill from taking effect. "We are able to govern ourselves and should be able to govern ourselves and so they should stay out of it."
