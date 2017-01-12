Midlands residents rally to protest repeal of the ACA
Dozens of rallies happened throughout the nation on Sunday as part of a nationwide protest of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act - including one that took place in front of the Governors Mansion here in Columbia. The campaign called the "Day of Action" was spearheaded by Democratic members of Congress such as Senator Bernie Sanders, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|11 hr
|Alonzo
|1,968
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|Nightmare
|20
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC