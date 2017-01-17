Mick Mulvaney Didn't Pay Taxes for Babysitter
U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, the South Carolina Republican whom Donald Trump has nominated as White House budget director, did not pay about $15,000 in payroll taxes for a household employee between 2000 and 2004. Mulvaney admitted the failure in a statement to the Senate Budget Committee as he awaits confirmation, The New York Times reported .
