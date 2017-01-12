Mardi Gras Columbia Lineup to Be Announced Tuesday
Earlier this week, Free Times was given the musical lineup for this year's Mardi Gras Columbia festival and parade, slated for Feb. 25 at City Roots Farm. Due to an internal miscommunication on the part of the event, the list we received wasn't finalized, and some of the artists slated to perform will not be part of the event - notably, Danielle Howle and MyBrother MySister.
