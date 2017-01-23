Marchers in Columbia Rally for Women's Rights
Hundreds of people rallied in Columbia on Jan. 21 in support of women's issues and other social justices causes, and in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington. The SC Progressive Network's Counterinaugural and Rally, an official sister event to the D.C. march, moved inside due to rainy weather, splitting the group of demonstrators - some went inside the Music Farm, while others remained at the State House.
