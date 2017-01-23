Man dies following pedestrian-car accident Friday
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Michael L. Deese, of Columbia, was struck by a vehicle shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 20. The accident happened on the 7900 block of Garners Ferry Road in Columbia. Deese was taken by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|4 hr
|Alonzo
|2,045
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|suwannee kid
|82
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jan 16
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC