Man dies following pedestrian-car accident Friday

3 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Michael L. Deese, of Columbia, was struck by a vehicle shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 20. The accident happened on the 7900 block of Garners Ferry Road in Columbia. Deese was taken by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital.

Columbia, SC

