Little hands, big hearts: an 8-year-old on a mission to make a difference
COLUMBIA, SC One Dutch Fork Elementary third-grader is trying to make a difference, one little helping hand at a time. Savannah Steele began her charity, "Little Hands, Big Hearts" this past fall, with the help of her mom and her stepfather, Thomas McLamb.
