KCSO arrests armed gang member
Kershaw County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Columbia man Saturday who Sheriff Jim Matthews said is an armed, documented gang member. According to a KCSO press release, deputies charged Jacquel Dimitri Sumter, 23, whose last known address is on Walnut Street in Columbia, with failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime, speeding , driving under suspension , reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle.
