Justin Trudeau headed to B.C. this weekend on final day of national tour to 'face the music'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend Lunar New Year events in Vancouver Sunday on the final day of an election-style national tour intended to rekindle his connection with ordinary Canadians. Trudeau, while still leading in public opinion polls, has seen his lead narrow over opponents after string of events in recent months that included his government's late-November approval of the $6.8-billion Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion.

