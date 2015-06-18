Judge sends sealed files in Dylann Roof case to state court
In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., Dylann Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. The South Carolina judge overseeing the upcoming state trial of the convicted church shooter will review sealed federal court records dealing with Roof's mental competency, which might prevent the need to evaluate him again. On Tuesday, Jan. 24 U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel ordered that transcripts from Roof's competency hearings, psychological evaluations and records from defense experts be sent to Circuit Judge J.C. Nicholson.
