Judge Says Roof is Competent for Sentencing Phase

10 hrs ago

White supremacist and murderer Dylann Roof has been deemed competent to proceed in the sentencing phase of his trial. Roof, who has been found guilty in the shooting deaths of nine parishioners at Emanuel AME in Charleston, is facing the death penalty.

