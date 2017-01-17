Inside Columbia's Bull Street Debacle

Last week this website published a lengthy treatment of the looming fiscal disaster that is the city of Columbia, S.C.'s Bull Street redevelopment. This costly project - which has already burned through at least $70 million in public funds - aims to transform a long-abandoned state mental healthy facility into a trendy new city center teeming with retail and residential activity.

