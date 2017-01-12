Huddle House Coming to Columbia

Huddle House, a 24-hour diner chain that competes with the likes of Waffle House and Denny's, is planning to expand to the Columbia area. According to a company press release, Huddle House is targeting Richland County as part of a planned expansion - and looking for franchisees .

