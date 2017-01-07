'Hidden Figures' may feature NASA's history, but it resonates in the present
NASA Administrator Charles Bolden visits the Jet Propulsion Laboratory to check on the progress of two Earth-observing missions. When NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson asks to join a high-level briefing in the run-up to astronaut John Glenn's historic 1962 flight in the film "Hidden Figures," an engineer rushes to shut the idea down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|4 min
|Love of God
|1,775
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|Nightmare
|20
|Lexington Poker Ring: Where "The Tape" Came From (Aug '12)
|Dec 14
|jamall
|98
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC