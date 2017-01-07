'Hidden Figures' may feature NASA's h...

'Hidden Figures' may feature NASA's history, but it resonates in the present

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

NASA Administrator Charles Bolden visits the Jet Propulsion Laboratory to check on the progress of two Earth-observing missions. When NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson asks to join a high-level briefing in the run-up to astronaut John Glenn's historic 1962 flight in the film "Hidden Figures," an engineer rushes to shut the idea down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) 4 min Love of God 1,775
truth about the jews and israel Dec 30 treetop 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 treetop 4
News Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08) Dec 24 Lynn Czarny of Ma... 9
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Dec 22 Beverly Anastasia 75
parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12) Dec 17 Nightmare 20
News Lexington Poker Ring: Where "The Tape" Came From (Aug '12) Dec 14 jamall 98
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,695,187

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC