Happy Hour Explores Presidential Trivia on Inauguration Night
What do Historic Columbia's Historic Happy Hour and the upcoming inauguration have in common? Answer: They're both events you'll want to put on your calendar for Friday, Jan. 20. The nonprofit, along with Land Bank Lofts, is using the inauguration day as a good excuse to have a few drinks and join in on presidential themed trivia from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Seibels House at 1601 Richland St. "Many past presidents visited Columbia during their lifetimes and often had interesting interactions during their visits," says James Quit, director of education for Historic Columbia. "Whether you support the incoming president or not, our trivia program is the perfect way to enjoy a historic evening."
