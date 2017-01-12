Guilty pleas heard in General Sessions Court -
The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Robert Hood of Columbia in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse this week. - Shannon Nicole Sanders, 250A Haywood Street, Buffalo, to petit larceny , six months with credit for 23 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.
