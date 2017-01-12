Guilty pleas heard in General Session...

Guilty pleas heard in General Sessions Court -

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Union Daily Times

The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Robert Hood of Columbia in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse this week. - Shannon Nicole Sanders, 250A Haywood Street, Buffalo, to petit larceny , six months with credit for 23 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) 3 hr Aiken Newsfeed 80
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) 17 hr Alonzo 1,968
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 30 treetop 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 treetop 4
News Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08) Dec 24 Lynn Czarny of Ma... 9
parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12) Dec 17 Nightmare 20
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC