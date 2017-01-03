Graham on Panel Seeking Information o...

Graham on Panel Seeking Information on Alleged Russian Election Interference

Read more: Free Times

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will take part in questioning intelligence officials about supposed Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections. According to The Post and Courier's Emma Dumain, Graham is "expected to be aggressive in extracting information from those officials brought in to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee."

