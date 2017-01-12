GOP lawmakers move to strike down DC's right-to-die law
" Two congressional Republicans have introduced a resolution that would stop the District of Columbia from allowing terminally ill patients to end their own lives with the help of a doctor. Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the "Death with Dignity" law last month after it was approved by the liberal D.C. Council.
