"Foghorn Governor" Staying At Whites Only Country Club
S.C. lieutenant governor Henry McMaster - who is days away from replacing Nikki Haley as the governor of the Palmetto State - will retain his membership in a whites-only country club located near downtown Columbia, S.C. McMaster's membership at the Forest Lake Country Club was first exposed by this website back in 2008 . Forest Lake's " whites only " policy is part of the deed to the property upon which the club sits.
