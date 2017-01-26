Fmr. Columbia fire volunteer pleads guilty to making hoax bomb threat
An ex-Columbia Fire Department volunteer has pleaded guilty to making a bomb threat to the VA Medical Center last year with the hope that his fire station would be dispatched to a real emergency, According to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Taylor told the FBI he sent text messages to random phone numbers on January 4, 2016 about a bomb at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Garners Ferry Road. He told agents he wanted to draw other fire engines to the hospital so his station would be sent to any other calls that happened at that time.
