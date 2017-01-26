Fmr. Columbia fire volunteer pleads g...

Fmr. Columbia fire volunteer pleads guilty to making hoax bomb threat

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

An ex-Columbia Fire Department volunteer has pleaded guilty to making a bomb threat to the VA Medical Center last year with the hope that his fire station would be dispatched to a real emergency, According to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Taylor told the FBI he sent text messages to random phone numbers on January 4, 2016 about a bomb at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Garners Ferry Road. He told agents he wanted to draw other fire engines to the hospital so his station would be sent to any other calls that happened at that time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) 21 hr Alonzo 2,048
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Wed TruthBeTold 83
News South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ... Wed FireyFellow44 1
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jan 16 Aiken Newsfeed 80
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 30 treetop 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 treetop 4
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC