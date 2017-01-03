First Alert Update: some counties dropped from weather advisories
COLUMBIA, SC - The National Weather Service has dropped Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for several counties in the Midlands. Winter Weather Advisories remain in place for Newberry and Fairfield counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|11 hr
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13)
|11 hr
|Alonzo
|1,778
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 30
|treetop
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|treetop
|4
|Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08)
|Dec 24
|Lynn Czarny of Ma...
|9
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12)
|Dec 17
|Nightmare
|20
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC