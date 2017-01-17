First Alert: Tornado/ Severe Weather outlooks for Sunday evening
Sunday already has been and will continue to be a very active severe weather day for the Southeastern states from Florida to Georgia to the Carolinas. For the first time in a few years, a HIGH-RISK area has been outlined for South Georgia through north Florida for today.
