First Alert: From record highs, back to the 60s this weekend
The record high in Columbia on Friday passed the old record of 78, with many locations near 80. Now cooler temperatures return but are expected to remain above average through next week. Next week: Temperatures stay with a few degrees of 70 for most of the week.
