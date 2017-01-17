FBI investigating threats against Jewish center in Columbia, other US cities
Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis with the Richland Co. Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Katie and Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center on Flora Drive in Columbia was threatened Wednesday - the second time in as many weeks .
