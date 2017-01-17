EdVenture to merge with Myrtle Beach children's museum
EdVenture children's museum in Columbia announced it is merging with the Children's Museum of South Carolina in Myrtle Beach. The combined museum will maintain the current two locations while pursuing plans to develop a new museum in Myrtle Beach, uniquely designed to better accommodate families with special needs.
