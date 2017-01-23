Drive-By Truckers Announce April 18 Show at Columbia's Music Farm

Just over a year after gracing the main stage at St. Pat's in Five Points, seminal indie-Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers return to Columbia on April 18, their first Music Farm date since the Vista club's 2014 opening. Obviously, some things have happened since then, including the release of the group's best LP in nearly a decade, American Band , which threw a castigating glare at the forces of intolerance, racism and xenophobia that seem to pervade our cultural landscape.

