Drive-By Truckers Announce April 18 S...

Drive-By Truckers Announce April 18 Show at Columbia's Music Farm

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

Just over a year after gracing the main stage at St. Pat's in Five Points, seminal indie-Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers return to Columbia on April 18, their first Music Farm date since the Vista club's 2014 opening. Obviously, some things have happened since then, including the release of the group's best LP in nearly a decade, American Band , which threw a castigating glare at the forces of intolerance, racism and xenophobia that seem to pervade our cultural landscape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
holy temple church of the lord jesus christ of ... (Mar '13) 9 hr Alonzo 2,045
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) 11 hr suwannee kid 82
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jan 16 Aiken Newsfeed 80
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 30 treetop 2
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 treetop 4
News Angie Goff | Traffic Anchor (Apr '08) Dec '16 Lynn Czarny of Ma... 9
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,355 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC